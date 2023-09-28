UAE

'Dubai will not forget its heroes': Sheikh Hamdan meets children of Civil Defence martyrs

The Crown Prince also inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defence

by

Angel Tesorero
Photos: Screengrabs
Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:13 PM

Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with children of Dubai Civil Defence martyrs on Thursday to honour the sacrifices their parents made for the country.

In a one-minute video he posted on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh Hamdan captioned it in Arabic: “Dubai has not and will not forget the heroes and their families, as they are the source of our pride.”

The children are seen in an animated conversation with the Dubai Crown Prince who said: “We praise the efforts of the civil defence men who spare no effort in serving the nation and ensuring the comfort and safety of citizens, residents and visitors.”

Best standards

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defence in Dubai and was briefed on the future strategic plans aimed at achieving leadership and excellence in civil defence services globally in accordance with the best standards and practices to protect lives and properties.

Angel Tesorero

