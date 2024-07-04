E-Paper

Dubai: Why do tyre bursts rise during summers? Authority issues safety tips

Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023

Web Desk
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:05 PM

Have you noticed a surge in accidents during the summer season in Dubai? This often happens due to tyre failures during the scorching months.

Tyres are more prone to failure due to malfunctions and lack of checks. Hence, it is crucial to do a full vehicle check-up before the season arrives.


Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Dubai Police has issued safety tips that motorists must follow to stay safe and avoid accidents. These are:

  • Motorists must ensure tyre validity and that there are no vibrations.
  • Motorists must occasionally keep checking tyres for cracks and bulges.
  • Drivers should regularly keep changing the engine oil.
  • Motorists must keep checking for any fluid leaks.
  • Regular vehicle check-ups are key to avoiding accidents on the road.

Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023.

ALSO READ:

