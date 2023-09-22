Dubai: Where to watch fireworks for Saudi National Day today

Photo used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 6:35 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 10:16 AM

A glittering show of green and gold fireworks will light up the sky over Dubai Parks and Resorts in celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day on Saturday.

Visitors to the Middle East’s largest theme park destination will have two opportunities to enjoy the Saudi-themed fireworks at 7pm and 9pm.

This year’s theme for Saudi National Day is ‘We Dream and We Achieve’. The official National Day website said: “Our dreams have not stopped since the foundation of this Kingdom, and we will work to achieve them as long as we live. Let’s celebrate our accomplishments.”

Saudi National Day is celebrated every September 23 to mark the unification of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd (initially known as Kingdom of Hejaz and Sultanate of Nejd) in 1932.

