Dubai welcomes over 200,000 cruise passengers during first 11 months of 2024

Between January and November 2024, Dubai has welcomed and provided assistance to over 200,000 passengers arriving in the emirate by cruise ships. In addition, Dubai Customs has efficiently handled more than 1.23 million bags for 281,775 passengers during this period.

This achievement highlights the department’s vital role in supporting Dubai's expanding maritime tourism sector, with a focus on seamless, world-class service at key ports like Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour.

Khalid Ahmed, director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, emphasised the department’s commitment to Dubai’s growing tourism industry. “We are committed to supporting Dubai’s growing tourism sector through a strategic vision that focuses on delivering efficient, state-of-the-art customs services, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers arriving by air or sea. Our efforts support Dubai’s tourism goals and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he said.

“We take pride in being an integral part of Dubai’s global achievements in tourism and travel, through iconic hubs like Dubai International Airport, Port Rashid, and Dubai Harbour," he added.

Dubai's strong maritime tourism infrastructure has seen remarkable growth in recent years, and Dubai Customs plays a key role in fostering this development. The department collaborates closely with strategic partners to provide exceptional services at cruise terminals, contributing to the city’s rising popularity as a top tourist destination.

Falah Al Sammak, senior manager of Passenger Operations at Al Maktoum International Airport, highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance services. “Dubai Customs is continually developing its services to ensure smooth and efficient travel through its customs checkpoints, including Dubai International Airport and the city’s renowned maritime hubs. Dubai’s unique position as a bridge between East and West requires exceptional year-round service standards for travellers and tourists,” Al Sammak said.

Looking ahead, the 2024-2025 cruise season is set to be another record-breaking period, with Dubai poised to welcome some of the world’s largest cruise liners.