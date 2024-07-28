Dubai welcomes 9.31 million international visitors in first half of 2024

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 5:27 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Dubai welcomed 9.31 million international overnight visitors from January to June 2024, a 9% increase over the 8.55 million tourist arrivals during the same period in 2023, according to data published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Following a milestone year in 2023, with Dubai receiving a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors, the city’s tourism industry in the first half of the year puts the city on track for a record performance in 2024.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, commended this achievement, saying: "The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is testament to the city’s ability to foster productive public-private partnerships and build extensive global networks of collaboration.With every year, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a frontrunner in the global tourism landscape and grow in popularity as an international destination."

"We remain committed to maintaining this successful trajectory and boosting the tourism sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP. By further developing our infrastructure and providing exceptional services for visitors, we aim to set new benchmarks and records in 2024," Sheikh Hamdan added.

This growth also aligns with the successful first year of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

“Our success stems from a diversified market approach, strong public-private partnerships, liberal visa policies, and alternative growth pathways, all catalysts for the continued surge in both leisure and business visitation, along with increasing levels of investment and inflows of global talent," Helal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism said.

Proximity markets in the GCC and MENA accounted for 26 per cent of total visits between January and June 2024, with 1.27 million (14 per cent) and 1.09 million (12 per cent) arrivals, respectively. Of the 1.89 million visitors to Dubai, 20 per cent came from Western Europe. With 1.62 million tourists (17 per cent), South Asia was another significant source market, followed by the CIS and Eastern Europe with 1.37 million (15 percent).