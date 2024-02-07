Dubai welcomed record-breaking 17 million tourists in 2023

Besides imposing financial penalties, violating companies are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system
Dubai witnessed a record-breaking year in tourism in 2023, as it welcomed 17 million international visitors.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to X to make the announcement today.
He said that the city is at the "forefront of the global tourism sector", and has one of the world's highest hotel occupancy rates of 77.4 per cent. Hotel capacity also reaches more than 150,000 rooms.
The Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aims to position the city as one of the top 3 cities for business and tourism.
