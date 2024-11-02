Dubai: Want to put company logo, ad on your car? How to get a permit from RTA

Do you own a company and think of a publicity campaign by advertising on light vehicles, motorcycles, or even trailers in Dubai?

According to the law, placing unauthorised stickers on vehicles is illegal in the UAE and will result in a Dh500 fine fine. Police frequently conduct awareness campaigns to inform motorists about the rules regarding car stickers.

It is worthy to mention, however, that while unauthorised car stickers are prohibited, reflective stickers are mandatory on the back of heavy vehicles, and failing to display these can also result in a Dh500 fine.

Company owners can ask for permission to advertise your company on various types of motors while abiding by certain guidelines.

Take a look at the required documents, steps, fees and guidelines put in place to get the approval for advertising on vehicles:

Steps

Log in to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website using your username and password. Click on 'Permit' then 'Permit on Vehicle'. Select 'Advertising on Vehicles' service. Upload the scanned required documents then you will receive a number for the transaction through email and SMS. After RTA studies the application technically, you will get its response on your request via the website, email and SMS. In case of approval, you will have to settle the required fees online through the Advertising System or by cash through Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha. Print your permit through the Advertising System.

Required documents

For commercial vehicles and motorcycles:

An advertisement design of the vehicle/motorcycle from all sides and a mock-up.

A copy of the trade licence issued in Dubai.

For other vehicles:

An advertisement design of the vehicle from all sides and a mock-up.

A letter of request addressed to the RTA to add an advertising sticker, explaining the nature of the activity.

A copy of the trade licence issued in Dubai.

For trailers and semi trailers/mobile advertising vehicles:

An advertisement design of the vehicle from all sides and a mock-up.

Copy of the trade licence - Advertising activity, issued in Dubai.

Fees

Type Category Duration Fees Logo and commercial name on the front doors without the windows and windscreens All categories Annually Dh250 A complete advertising wrap excluding the windows Light vehicle or bus for up to 16 passengers Annually Dh1,000 Cooler truck, pick up, pick up with trunk Annually Dh1,500 Bus for 26 passengers Annually Dh1,500 Heavy bus Annually Dh2,500 Light mechanical equipment Annually Dh1,500 Heavy mechanical equipment Annually Dh2,500 A partial advertising wrap excluding the windows Light vehicle or bus for up to 16 passengers Annually Dh500 Cooler truck, pick up, pick up with trunk Annually Dh1,000 Bus for 26 passengers Annually Dh1,000 Heavy bus Annually Dh1,500 Light mechanical equipment Annually Dh1,000 Heavy mechanical equipment Annually Dh1,500 Motorcycles Personal advertisement Annually Dh250 Quad bikes Advertisement for others Weekly Dh500 Advertising companies Mobile vehicle, trailers, semi trailers Annually Dh50,000 Advertising on a special status vehicle Mock ups like mobile vehicles for selling and providing special services Weekly Dh2,500 Advertising on a vehicle for an event Light vehicle Weekly Dh2,500