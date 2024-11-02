Dubai: Want to put company logo, ad on your car? How to get a permit from RTA

Do you own a company and think of a publicity campaign by advertising on light vehicles, motorcycles, or even trailers in Dubai?
According to the law, placing unauthorised stickers on vehicles is illegal in the UAE and will result in a Dh500 fine fine. Police frequently conduct awareness campaigns to inform motorists about the rules regarding car stickers.
It is worthy to mention, however, that while unauthorised car stickers are prohibited, reflective stickers are mandatory on the back of heavy vehicles, and failing to display these can also result in a Dh500 fine.
Company owners can ask for permission to advertise your company on various types of motors while abiding by certain guidelines.
Take a look at the required documents, steps, fees and guidelines put in place to get the approval for advertising on vehicles:
Steps
- Log in to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website using your username and password.
- Click on 'Permit' then 'Permit on Vehicle'.
- Select 'Advertising on Vehicles' service.
- Upload the scanned required documents then you will receive a number for the transaction through email and SMS.
- After RTA studies the application technically, you will get its response on your request via the website, email and SMS.
- In case of approval, you will have to settle the required fees online through the Advertising System or by cash through Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha.
- Print your permit through the Advertising System.
Required documents
For commercial vehicles and motorcycles:
- An advertisement design of the vehicle/motorcycle from all sides and a mock-up.
- A copy of the trade licence issued in Dubai.
For other vehicles:
- An advertisement design of the vehicle from all sides and a mock-up.
- A letter of request addressed to the RTA to add an advertising sticker, explaining the nature of the activity.
- A copy of the trade licence issued in Dubai.
For trailers and semi trailers/mobile advertising vehicles:
- An advertisement design of the vehicle from all sides and a mock-up.
- Copy of the trade licence - Advertising activity, issued in Dubai.
Fees
|Type
|Category
|Duration
|Fees
|Logo and commercial name on the front doors without the windows and windscreens
|All categories
|Annually
|Dh250
|A complete advertising wrap excluding the windows
|Light vehicle or bus for up to 16 passengers
|Annually
|Dh1,000
|Cooler truck, pick up, pick up with trunk
|Annually
|Dh1,500
|Bus for 26 passengers
|Annually
|Dh1,500
|Heavy bus
|Annually
|Dh2,500
|Light mechanical equipment
|Annually
|Dh1,500
|Heavy mechanical equipment
|Annually
|Dh2,500
|A partial advertising wrap excluding the windows
|Light vehicle or bus for up to 16 passengers
|Annually
|Dh500
|Cooler truck, pick up, pick up with trunk
|Annually
|Dh1,000
|Bus for 26 passengers
|Annually
|Dh1,000
|Heavy bus
|Annually
|Dh1,500
|Light mechanical equipment
|Annually
|Dh1,000
|Heavy mechanical equipment
|Annually
|Dh1,500
|Motorcycles
|Personal advertisement
|Annually
|Dh250
|Quad bikes
|Advertisement for others
|Weekly
|Dh500
|Advertising companies
|Mobile vehicle, trailers, semi trailers
|Annually
|Dh50,000
|Advertising on a special status vehicle
|Mock ups like mobile vehicles for selling and providing special services
|Weekly
|Dh2,500
|Advertising on a vehicle for an event
|Light vehicle
|Weekly
|Dh2,500
In addition to these fees, applicants have to pay a Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee and the service takes from three to seven days to complete.
Terms and conditions
- Arabic must constitute no less than 50% of the advertising content.
- The company's trade name in Arabic should be exactly as stated on the trade licence and the vehicle ownership.
- An approval from the investigation department in Dubai Police is required in case of changing the vehicle's original colour.
- If the advertisement is related to real estate brokerage/real estate, the customer is required to present a No Objection Certificate from the Dubai Land Department.
- In case of a rented vehicle, the customer is required to present a No Objection Certificate from the leasing company for placing the sticker.
- For advertisements on trailers, semi trailers and mobile advertising vehicles, the customer must get the approval of the Vehicle Licensing Department.
- In case the agency was foreign, the advertisement must be stamped by the embassy/consulate of the relevant country.
- If the advertisement was for a brand, the customer must present the ownership of the trademark that's registered at the Ministry of Economy, or the owner's NOC.
- Companies registered in Dubai SME benefit from a 50% discount. The company must enclose an official letter with the application.
- In case of changing the vehicle's colour for an advertising sticker, the applicant must check with the Licensing Agency to update the vehicle's information after adding the sticker.
Design guidelines
The following points must be observed when designing the advertisement:
- Smoking symbols in all their forms are not allowed.
- Flags of countries are not allowed.
- Religious slogans or symbols are not allowed.
- Images that violate public morality are not allowed.
- Other languages (excluding Arabic and English) are not allowed.
- 3D images are not allowed.
- Images of real people are not allowed.
- Images on the front upper part of the vehicle are not allowed.
- The advertisement must not be placed on the vehicle windscreen.
- It is not allowed to include a barcode in the design.
- The maximum number of images on each side of the vehicle is 5.
- The company must not advertise an activity that is not mentioned in its trade licence.
- Applicants must pay Dh100 for replacement of a lost or damaged permit or to amend the permit data.
