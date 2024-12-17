Dubai: Want to own BB55 number plate? RTA to auction 90 special numbers on December 28

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to auction 90 premium vehicle licensing plates, ranging from two to five digits, at the upcoming 117th Open Licensing Plates Auction on Saturday, December 28.

The plates, featuring codes (AA, BB, K, O, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z), are headlined by the coveted Super Plates AA21 and BB55.

The auction will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, starting at 4.30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Registration for bidders will open on Monday, December 23. Bidders should pre-register through the RTA website or the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

The authority said that seats at the auction hall will be limited and priority will be given to registered bidders. On-site registration will also be available from 2pm on the auction day, RTA added.