Dubai: Want to own a fancy 3-digit licence plate? RTA to auction 350 special numbers from July 31

About 10% of the island's land area had burned but the scale of the destruction has yet to be officially recorded
RTA has announced that it will be offering 350 fancy number plates of 3,4, 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles.
In a post on Twitter, the authority said these number plates would be applicable to vehicles bearing (A-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes.
Registration for the online auction began on July 24, with the auction starting on July 30, 2023, at 8am for 5 days. Those interested can register for it through the RTA site, the RTA Dubai Drive application, or by visiting their nearby Customer Happiness Centre.
A cheque deposit of Dh5,000 is required and the vehicle must be registered in Dubai or the driver must have a driving licence issued from the emirate.
The successful bidder must pay the final amount within 10 days after the auction has closed through.
