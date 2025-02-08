Dubai: Want to own 2-digit licence plate? RTA to auction 300 special numbers on Feb 17

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to auction 300 premium vehicle licensing plates, ranging from two to five digits, at the upcoming 78th e-auction on Monday, February 17.

The plates featuring codes (A, B, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z) will be available for auction for private and vintage vehicles. The code (2) will be available for motorcycles.

Registration for the auction begins on Monday, 10 February and will remain open for five days. The e-auction commences on Monday, February 17. Participation in the auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder must hold a Dubai traffic file and submit a security deposit cheque of Dh5,000 payable to RTA and pay a non-refundable subscription fee of Dh120.

Payments can be made at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or online at www.rta.ae.

Successful bidders will need to settle their payments within 10 working days after the auction concludes.