Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

Dubai: Want to organise desert safari, camping trips? How to get e-permits

Fees can reach up to Dh250,000, depending on camp size

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM

Top Stories

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

Winter is coming. It's a good time to organise safari trips and camping experiences for residents and visitors who are looking for desert adventures. For tour companies in the country, business booms as temperatures dip — however, to be able to run outdoor activities, certain requirements have to be met.

Tour companies need to get camping permits through the Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) website.

Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season to begin in mid-October

Sharjah-bound flight reports hydraulic failure, lands safely at India's Trichy airport

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

RAK road closed as rainwater fills dam, heavy showers lash emirate

 

From the fees to the required documents, here's a guide to getting an e-permit for desert camping in Dubai:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Before you apply

Companies need to register on the portal. To do that, they need a trade licence, the manager's Emirates ID and passport copy, and a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Any Dubai-based venues or event organisers that are looking to host an event in the city need to sign up. This includes those who operate in free zones.

The annual subscription on the portal costs Dh300, in addition to a Dh10 innovation fee and Dh10 knowledge fee. Registrations are finalised within one business day.

Certain details, such as the company's profile, its name and address, must be entered in Arabic, the DET said on its website.

Applicants should also hold a valid trade licence for operating as an event organiser or venue in Dubai. This license must carry specific activities compatible with the e-permit a company is registering for.

Before applying, companies must have a valid safari permit with 10 vehicles owned and registered under them, or five vehicles plus a bus with a minimum of 45 seats. In addition to this, a minimum of five tour guides should be working at the company.

Safari drivers and tour guides must be under the company visa. No freelancers are allowed in this case.

Safari permits are valid for one year or until the expiry of the tenancy contract. When they expire, an application for a new permit should be made.

Applying for the camping permit

After registering on the e-portal, companies may apply to get a permission to organise desert camping trips.

Required documents

  • NOC from Dubai Civil Defence
  • A copy of a tenancy contract from the Dubai Municipality
  • A permit from the Dubai Municipality
  • For each tour guide, companies need a copy of the tour guide's DET ID, and a copy of their residency visas.

Fees

From Dh5,000 to Dh25,000 per year, depending on the camp size

How long does it take?

Up to one business day

What are the steps?

  • Log into the e-permits portal using the account of the company's manager.
  • Go to the issued section and locate the existing valid safari permit.
  • Click 'add a camp permit'.
  • Once you receive approval from the DET, return to your application and continue to attach additional required documents.
  • Pay fees via the portal and submit the application.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story