Dubai: Want a selfie with the 'beast'? Here's your chance

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 9:43 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 10:55 PM

Dubai Police are inviting residents and tourists to see up close and take a selfie with its latest luxury security patrol vehicle – the 'Tesla Cybertruck'.

This will take place on Tuesday, June 18, (the last day of the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday) and will continue for four consecutive days until Friday, June 21, from 10am until 10pm, in front of the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall.

Dubai Police unveiled the edgy electric truck on social media on Sunday wearing the striking green and white colours livery and unique plate number 5.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also seen closely following the futuristic vehicle.

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, reacted to the post with an emoji and wrote: "Cool".

Talking about inducting supercars to Dubai Police fleet, Brig Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of Tourist Police Department, had earlier said: “The (luxury) patrols play a crucial role in assisting tourists and visitors during events and community initiatives — promptly addressing their inquiries and providing them with essential information, contributing to a seamless and enjoyable experience.”

“By adding supercars, Dubai Police enhance the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.,” added Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet includes some of the world's most luxurious and fastest cars, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8 Coupé V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Maserati GranTurismo, Bugatti Veyron, Toyota 2021 GR Supra, and more.