Dubai: Veteran Indian businessman Ram Buxani dies

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 9:34 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM

Indian businessman Dr Ram Buxani passed away in Dubai. He was 83. He died following an incident at his home around 1am on Sunday.

A full-time nurse who was there to help his wife – Mrs Buxani – was present at the time of the incident. She rushed to his help and called for the doctor.

The veteran businessman had landed in Dubai in November 1959 by sea when he was just 18 years old. A well-known business personality and a philanthropist in the UAE, Dr Buxani was chairman of the ITL Cosmos Group.

Bharat Chachara, CEO of India Club, expressed his deep sorrow over Dr Buxani's passing. "It is a big loss for the Indian community. He belonged to the generation of individuals for whom making money was not everything; they gave back to the community. Visionaries like him were instrumental in establishing institutions such as the Indian High School and the India Club."

Chachara, a prominent Indian expat, said Buxani was one of the founding members of the India Club and served as chairman for two terms. "He had a very dynamic personality and was very passionate about Sindhi culture. Retaining the community's art was a project close to his heart."

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, extended his condolences to Dr Buxani's loved ones.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Ram Buxani. He was a prominent figure in the UAE business community and will be dearly missed. I extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Dr Buxani held various positions at different companies in UAE.

Apart from serving as the President of the Rotary Club of Jumeirah (Dubai), he was a passionate advocate of education – having served as the Chairman of Indian High School – an institution that he helped found, including in sourcing land and funds.

Dr Buxani was the founder chairman of the Overseas Indians Economic Forum (UAE), a prime NRI organisation in the region until its merger with ‘Indian Business and Professional Council’ in 2003. Consequently, Dr Ram Buxani played a proactive role in bridging the gap between the Government of India and the NRIs.

His group’s first showroom of Cosmos was opened in Deira in 1969. Later, Dr Buxani’s group ventured into the hospitality sector, acquiring stakes in Ambassador Hotel, Deira, and Astoria Hotel.