Dubai: Vehicle on fire on major street, traffic temporarily stopped

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 2:34 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 2:43 PM

A vehicle has caught on fire, prompting authorities to temporarily stop traffic on a road.

Dubai Police has said in a tweet on X that the traffic on First Al Khail Street in the direction of Hessa Street has been temporarily stopped, as a vehicle has caught on fire.

The authority has urged motorists to be careful and stay safe.

