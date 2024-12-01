Dubai: Up to Dh50,000 fine, impoundment for violating UAE National Day celebration rules

Photo: KT file

Dubai Police has urged residents and visitors to follow rules and guidelines while celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Ittihad to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable experience for all, while avoiding any accidents.

The authority said patrols will be ensuring high levels of road safety throughout this period for smooth traffic flow and to prevent congestion to guarantee the safety of all road users.

Most of the violations fall under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, which can impose a fine of up to Dh50,000 for the release of an impounded vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the rules that the public must be aware of when heading out for celebrations during the long weekend.

Avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings.

Adhere to all traffic regulations.

Follow instructions issued by police officers.

Refrain from using party sprays, whether by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

Keep front and rear license plates of vehicles visible and avoiding any obstruction.

Refrain from altering the vehicle's colour or tinting the windscreen.

The public has been warned to not place any stickers, signs, or logos of any kind on the car unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions.

It is prohibited to cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers.

It is prohibited to use sunshades that block visibility.

It is not allowed to perform stunts on internal or external roads, and obstruct or block traffic.

Vehicles owners should avoid making unauthorised modifications or adding unlicensed features that create excessive noise or obstruct vision.

Drivers must ensure there are only a permitted number of passengers in a vehicle and not allow anyone to hang out of windows or sunroofs.

The UAE's Ministry of Interior earlier announced a list of 14 violations for the 53rd National Day celebrations.