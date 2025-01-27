Dubai: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver in some schools under scholarship programme

Some schools in Dubai provide up to a 100 per cent tuition fee concession to outstanding students in academics and other fields through their scholarship programmes.

School leaders said to qualify for scholarships, students need to submit a portfolio as evidence of their achievements.

Lisa Whyte, Group Head of Admissions, Taleem, said, “Scholarship opportunities at Taaleem schools are designed to recognise and reward exceptional talent and achievement across a variety of areas. Greenfield International School, located in Dubai Investments Park, offers scholarships for students from Year 6 to Year 11, focusing on academics, sports, performing arts, and Arabic and Islamic Studies.”

Similarly, Uptown International School in Mirdif provides scholarships for students in the same year group who excel in academics, sports, Arabic, Islamic Studies, and performing arts.

At Jumeira Baccalaureate School, scholarships are available for students in Years 9 to 11, with a particular emphasis on outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments.

“Eligibility for these scholarships is typically based on the student’s achievements in academics, athletics, performing arts, or leadership. Candidates must demonstrate a strong school record and meet specific criteria, such as exceptional grades, notable competition achievements, or remarkable talent in their chosen field,” added Whyte.

Scholarship hunt should start at least a year in advance

“To maximise their chances of securing a scholarship, students and their families are encouraged to begin their research and preparations well in advance. Ideally, they should start exploring opportunities at least a year before applications open, which is typically around October for most Taaleem schools. Early preparation ensures sufficient time to meet deadlines and compile all necessary documentation,” Whyte said further.

Usually the scholarships offered by schools can range from partial to full coverage of tuition fees, with the percentage awarded based on the applicant’s achievements and the specific scholarship programme.

While the primary focus is on tuition assistance, scholarship recipients often gain additional benefits such as access to specialised mentorship programmes, additional extracurricular opportunities, and priority inclusion in activities aligning with their talents.

Steve Arnold, Head of Gifted and Talented, GEMS Education, said, “We are looking for highly talented young people who are passionate about their talents and areas of interest. Their preparation lies in the journey of striving for excellence, and they will need to provide a curated portfolio of evidence. We want to see the unfiltered picture of each candidate.”

Maintaining scholarship mandates consistent performance

Similarly, the newly launched GEMS Genius Scholarships are open to students in Year 9/Grade 8 and Year 12/Grade 11 in the areas of academics, Arabic Studies, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Sports and Athletics, Technology, Gaming, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

School leaders stressed that the extent of scholarship is determined during the assessment of each candidate. “But the scholarships are offered with a maximum of 100 per cent fee concession. The hope is to offer as many of these as possible.”

When asked what happens if a student awarded a scholarship fails to maintain the required grades or performance standards, Arnold added, “All scholarships will be offered for a minimum of a two-year period, after which the candidate will either be re-evaluated or, if they received the scholarship in Year 12/Grade 11, have left school.”

Others also reiterated that maintaining the scholarship requires consistent performance by the student.

"Scholarships are reviewed annually, and students who fail to meet the required academic or performance standards may be placed on probation. If significant improvement is not achieved, the scholarship may be revoked or not renewed for the following year," added Whyte. Cash bursaries in some schools Meanwhile, some school heads pointed out that they are committed to making quality education accessible to all their students by not raising the tuition fees. Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said, "For the past six years, we have kept our fees intentionally affordable, ensuring that all 13,000 of our students across all three campuses benefit equally without the burden of any tuition fee hikes — despite being permitted to raise fees by the regulators." Vasu stressed that instead of offering selective bursaries based on need, scholastic or co-scholastic performance, the school aims to maintain stable fees for everyone. "However, we take pride in supporting and rewarding the achievements of our athletes and sportspersons, offering significant cash bursaries to all those who win medals at events such as the CBSE Nationals. We recognise and reward the exceptional talents of our athletes, academic and co-scholastic achievers, providing such cash rewards to all who excel at the national and international level," he added.