Dubai unveils new 4.5km bike, scooter tracks in Hatta

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 9:33 PM

The construction for a new dedicated and shared 4-kilometre tracks for bicycle and e-scooters in Hatta has been completed, according to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to RTA, this project also included the construction of two rest areas along the new tracks, increasing the total length of tracks in Hatta by 50 per cent to 13.5 km. Additionally, RTA has completed a 2.2 km walking track adjacent to the new tracks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new cycling track starts at the backyard of Hatta Community Centre, passes through the existing pedestrian bridge at Leem Lake, and connects with the existing track in Wadi Hatta Park.

This track is connected to the Hatta Guest House area and links with the existing track at Hatta Police Roundabout, running up to Hatta Sports Club before branching out as shared tracks with the existing streets in Almasiaf area near Al-Salmi.

"The overall objective is to provide integrated transport elements such as cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings & rest areas, shaded paths, landscaping, and parking areas for rented private vehicles and bike racks," said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA.