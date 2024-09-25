Dubai: Two loyal buyers win $1 million each with duty free draw

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 3:43 PM

Two loyal buyers of the Dubai Duty Free promotion have won US$1 million each at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

Kyriacos Michaelides, a Cypriot, and Abdullah Alsayed, originating from Saudi Arabia, took the grand prize home.

Kyriacos, a 43-year-old based in Johannesburg, South Africa, had purchased his ticket on September 5 on his way to Paris.

A regular participant in the promotion for more than 10 years now, Michaelides runs a distribution company of gift items and toys in Johannesburg.

“After more than 10 years of religiously purchasing tickets, I’m glad to have finally won. Thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

He is the second Cypriot to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Fellow US dollar millionaire, Abdullah Alsayed, a 65-year-old based in Riyadh, purchased his ticket online.

A regular participant in the promotion for more than 20 years now, Alsayed purchased 20 tickets for this series. A father of five, he works for a real estate company.