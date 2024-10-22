Dubai: Two accidents, partial road closure cause gridlock at Umm Suqeim street

Photo used for illustrative purpose

Accidents on Umm Suqeim street turned out to be the cause behind slow-moving traffic during the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 7.20am, as per reports by eyewitnesses.

The jam was observed on Umm Suqeim Street, next to Dubai Butterfly Garden, where motorists can expect delays up to five minutes.

Along with two accidents, Google Maps also showed a partial road closure of the street, leading up to the site of the accident. The congested area is highlighted in orange and red.