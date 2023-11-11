Dubai Tram moved 52 million passengers since launch in November 2014

The illegal act can endanger the lives of pedestrians; offenders will be subject to a fine of Dh500 and 4 black points
Dubai Tram has served around 52 million riders and travelled 5.3 million kilometres in the past nine years, following its launch on November 11, 2014, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.
Taking to microblogging site X, RTA added they have “successfully reduced the tram journey times by two minutes through rescheduling and adjustments to the trip timing system, and improved punctuality.”
“These enhancements made the tram a more efficient, reliable and safe transit mode, rendering it attractive to residents and tourists,” RTA noted, adding: “Such achievements are a testament to the seamless passenger transport, and the enhanced user experience and satisfaction levels of tram riders.”
The 14.5km Dubai Tram that runs along Al Sufouh Road from Dubai Marina to Palm Jumeirah and Al Sufouh is an integral part of Dubai's public transportation network, linking the Dubai Metro and The Palm Monorail.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai Tram is serving Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Al Sufouh Road, passing through Dubai Media City, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Knowledge Park, helping in decongesting traffic in these popular tourist areas.
According to RTA, Dubai Tram is considered the first tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system extending along the track, thus removing the need for catenary (hanging) cables.
ALSO READ:
The illegal act can endanger the lives of pedestrians; offenders will be subject to a fine of Dh500 and 4 black points
Visitors will also get to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with daily appearances from pilots and astronauts
Protecting civilians should be a top priority, the two leaders agreed, and a ceasefire must be achieved without delay to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in the war
The facility will be home to over 40 species of butterflies, alongside an array of flora and fauna
Samsun Masih dared to dream big and pursue his passion for micro art
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport
The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6.15am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6.30am, concluding it at 7.30am
Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof