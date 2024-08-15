E-Paper

Dubai: Traffic snarls reported since 7am due to construction work towards cycling track

As per Google Maps, the traffic jam has been taking place for over three hours

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM

Motorists in Dubai were stuck in slow-moving traffic and were hit with delays on a major road on Thursday during the peak rush hour of the morning, when many are headed out to work.

The gridlock was on a patch on Al Qudra road, running parallel to the Town Square area at around 10.30am.


A KT reader said the congestion was due to construction work taking place on the iconic Al Qudra Cycle roundabout, where the cycles placed on two poles have been reportedly dismantled.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


As per Google Maps, the traffic jam is set to cause delays over 15 minutes which was first reported at around 7am.

ALSO READ:

