Dubai: Traffic snarls, exit blocked after truck overturns on major highway

Authorities were trying to lift the truck and clear the site

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:08 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:16 PM

An overturned truck on a key highway caused a traffic jam on Monday, at around 6pm in Dubai.

Eyewitnesses stuck in the snarl-up told Khaleej Times that authorities were trying to lift the truck that had overturned on Sheikh Zayed exit, heading towards Jebel Ali.


Meanwhile, the exit has been blocked while authorities clear the site and recover the vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Motorists passing through the Al Maktoum airport roundabout were facing the gridlock too, close to where the accident took place.

A screengrab from Google Maps below shows delays, indicating heavy traffic on the route, leading up to the exit.

During such situations, motorists are advised to take alternate routes and exercise caution for their own safety as well as that of other drivers.

