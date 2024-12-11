Dubai: Traffic calming measures, speed restrictions as Expo City to allow vehicles to enter some areas

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Expo City Dubai will not be completely vehicle-free as originally planned. The new master plan for the city rising in Dubai’s south recognises the need for private, delivery, and emergency service vehicles to enter certain areas of the site, a top official has said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development officer, of Expo City Dubai, said moving around Expo City without the use of cars would, however, be convenient and inviting. “The new master plan actively prioritises pedestrians, encourages the use of public transport and soft mobility options, and provides ample parking hubs on the periphery of the site.”

Traffic calming measures and speed restrictions will be used to enhance safety in vehicular areas. Traffic calming measures are tools that help boost road safety. Typically, they include narrowed roads and speed humps.

Pedestrian-centric zones will cover the main centres of activity, Al Khatib added. “Pedestrians will be significantly prioritised over vehicles and vehicle activity will be kept to a minimum. Pedestrian routes across the city will include sidewalks on main vehicular routes, as well as dedicated paths and sikkas, while 70 per cent of walkways will be shaded for increased comfort.”

A ‘Green Loop’ will serve as the primary pedestrian path through the large peripheral natural spaces and into urban areas, the official explained.

New plan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in October approved the new master plan for the city that is shaping up at the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai. Spanning 3.5sqkm, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.

According to the masterplan brochure, more than 80 per cent of the infrastructure and buildings developed for Expo 2020 will be retained. “This includes Terra, Alif, and the Connect Conference Centre (the former Opportunity Pavilion); Al Wasl; Rove – Expo City; the former Leadership Pavilion re-opening as Cheval Maison serviced apartments in 2025; the UAE Pavilion; the Surreal water feature; and entry portals,” the brochure states.

The new plan will be realised through a “phased development approach”, Al Khatib said. This ensures that each project aligns with both current and anticipated market demands. “As of now, we are making steady progress on Expo Valley, Mangrove Residences, and Sky Residences, with the first units scheduled for delivery by Q1 2026.”

The official said Expo City has already attracted several global businesses and industry leaders, including DP World, Emirates Group, Siemens Energy, and Terminus, with more companies set to join in the coming months.

“Plots are available for investors and developers and there are office spaces for lease, while the launch of Expo Business district will provide a new wave of opportunities for the business community … The first residents will begin moving in from 2026, with the handover of properties at Expo Valley – a premium community of 484 detached and semi-detached villas and townhouses overlooking a nature sanctuary sale – and Mangrove Residences – three residential towers located in Expo Downtown and featuring 450 one- to three-bed apartments, four-bed loft apartments and three-bed townhouses offering stunning views of Al Wasl Plaza.” Key districts The city will have multiple districts. Expo Hills will be a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields will serve as a “model for healthy living, with a school, sports fields, and open performance areas”. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment for businesses. The city’s Downtown includes the iconic Al Wasl dome, as well as the new floating Terra Gardens, and Terra Tower – a mixed-use high-end hospitality and office tower, which will be the tallest on site. A ‘forest’ will offer social amenities, educational spaces, and recreation areas embedded in a natural environment. ALSO READ: Look: Sheikh Mohammed approves master plan for Expo City Dubai with capacity for 75,000 people Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City begins expansion, to soon host 20 events at once