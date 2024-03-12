UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle on fire on major road; authority warns motorists

Drivers are advised to be careful while driving on the road

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:23 AM

Last updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:32 AM

Motorists have been alerted of a vehicle on fire on a major road in Dubai by the police.

Taking to X, Dubai Police warned drivers of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at Mirdif City Centre Bridge.

The accident has taken place in the direction of Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to be careful while driving.

Web Desk

