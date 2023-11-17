A UAE resident for 11 years now, he has always wanted to have a house of his own — now, he can build a massive one
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of an expected delay on the emirate's arterial highway Sheikh Zayed Road.
Morning drivers may encounter pools of rainwater on the highway due to the unstable weather conditions.
Taxing to X, the authority advised motorists to use alternative routes like Al Khail Road.
Videos shared on Instagram show waterlogging on a street adjoining the Sheikh Zayed Road:
The RTA’s emergency team is currently working to restore smooth traffic flow.
