Dubai traffic alert: Expect delay at airport road until July 17, RTA warns

Motorists may also encounter some disruption at a roundabout on a key road during the same period

Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 5:03 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 6:19 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday issued an advisory, alerting motorists to some traffic disruptions from Sunday midnight until Monday morning.

The RTA said delay is expected at the Airport Road exit towards the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, in the direction of Sharjah.

This would start at 12am on July 16 until 6am on July 17, it added

The authority also warned drivers of a delay on Alexandria Street roundabout with Al Rasheed Road from Saturday until 6am on Monday, July 17.

Motorists are urged to plan their trips ahead, and follow the signs.

ALSO READ: