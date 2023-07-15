Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning of obstruction on key road

Look: India's Narendra Modi gets warm welcome from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince as he begins official visit to UAE
The Indian Prime minister thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him
The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a traffic obstruction on a key road in the emirate.
The authority said that there is a traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi after the Ras Al Khor Street bridge and urged motorists to take caution.
ALSO READ:
The Indian Prime minister thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed
On his 74th birthday, let's take a look into his journey from a young boy to an international statesman
There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime
In Islam, individuals or families installing water coolers for passersby is called ‘Sabil’
His official duties over the past few days has seen Sheikh Mohammed touring 5 locations in 3 days
Police chief reviews the performance of General Department of Operations during the second quarter of the year
Capital's residents have got a new place to express their anger and de-stress in a safe environment