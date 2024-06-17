Dubai traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Al Khail road after cement truck breaks down

The Feast of Sacrifice is one of the most important celebrations in Islam revered by Muslims across the world
Severe traffic congestion was reported on Al Khail road on Monday afternoon, according to eyewitnesses.
The reports stated the gridlock was along the E44 stretch moving south, just before the Dubai Hills Mall exit, where a cement truck broke down.
Police have cordoned off the three left-most lanes, which has left just three other lanes for motorists to use.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This is causing congestion on Al Khail, even though roads across Dubai are relatively empty as UAE celebrates Eid Al Adha with a 4-day break.
Below is a screenshot of the congestion, as shown on Google Maps, which is reporting an 8-minute delay:
First responders are on the scene to direct motorists, who are advised to exercise caution or use alternate routes to avoid delays.
ALSO READ:
The Feast of Sacrifice is one of the most important celebrations in Islam revered by Muslims across the world
Authorities stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points
At the stroke of midnight, Jordanian parents in Abu Dhabi and an Indian couple in Dubai welcomed their bundles of joy
Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged greetings with several GCC leaders
Families and friends gathered in open-air spaces to offer morning praises
The authorities called on motorists to exercise caution due to rainy conditions
He was born at just 29 weeks and weighed only 1 kilogram upon his arrival
The two will also work to establish halal certification standards for cultivated meat products in Abu Dhabi