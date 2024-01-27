Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Saturday, as per Dubai Police.
Taking to X, the authority informed motorists of the incident on Al Khail Road after Al Maidan Bridge towards Business Bay Crossing Bridge.
Drivers have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety.
ALSO READ:
Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
'CARe' was launched in August to expedite the overseas transfer of deceased Indian nationals, but the group claims it has only inflicted additional 'mental trauma' on families
There were also 43,817 pedestrians who were arrested for jaywalking or crossing the road in undesignated places, the authority said
The competition is part of Dubai Police's UAE SWAT Challenge
There is a mix of 17 ocean-view villas and 14 overwater villas available as single and double bedrooms
Dubai's Ruler and Vice President dispatched similar messages
This will commence from Monday, January 29
UAE ministry asks parents to see to it that kids are not overusing their gadgets