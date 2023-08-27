Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Here’s a look at all you’d like to know about Air Taxis right from its imminent operations, to costs and benefits
Dubai Police have warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority informed residents of an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The incident happened on the opposite side of Global Village, resulting in a traffic blockage.
Residents have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious.
