E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Business Bay, authority warns motorists

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:22 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:24 PM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Business Bay, the city's central business district.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Business Bay heading towards Deira.


Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE