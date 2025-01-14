UAE scheme to train 1 billion people in fire safety, offer up to Dh1 million prize

The UAE has launched an ambitious new initiative to train one billion individuals around the world in fire safety and preparedness. The initiative, called '1 Billion Readiness', aims to collaborate with 34 countries and 16 major firefighting organisations globally to conduct virtual courses.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, said the scheme is one of the largest global efforts to advance fire protection and safety.

“Running from 2025 to 2027, this initiative aims to train and educate one billion people worldwide on fire prevention measures. A key component of this initiative, the Hope Convoys project, will provide critical support to developing countries by supplying essential equipment and establishing fire stations to enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities," he noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A top official told Khaleej Times that participants will have the chance to win prizes, including up to Dh1 million and a Nissan Patrol.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to spread awareness, particularly in light of the devastating Los Angeles fire that began a week ago, which reduced whole communities to scorched rubble and left thousands without homes,” the Dubai Civil Defence official said on the sidelines of Intersec 2025. "People should know what to do in case of a fire."