Dubai to launch self-help apps, mental health first-aid schemes

Authorities in Dubai are set to launch innovative self-help apps alongside comprehensive mental health first-aid training programmes in an effort to enhance mental health support in the community.

This announcement follows the kick-off of the Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Mental Wealth Strategy initiative on Thursday, aimed at promoting mental well-being across the emirate.

“These apps will listen to users’ concerns and guide them toward the right mental health professionals based on their specific needs,” Dr Farah Yehia, Senior Manager of Health Industries at PwC Middle East, explained to Khaleej Times. "Our goal is to ensure that this resource is accessible to everyone, fostering a more supportive environment for mental health," she added.

Dr Farah Yehia (left)

Additionally, the DHA is committed to integrating these self-help tools within existing health applications, allowing for systematic screening of patients. “By promoting transparent apps and ensuring they are accessible, we aim to catch potential mental health issues before they escalate,” Dr Yehia noted.

Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, allocated a budget of Dh105 million for the Mental Wealth Framework, which aims to implement 10 initiatives over the next five years.

A top official from DHA has also declared that the initiative will focus on mental health first-aid training. Dr Hend Alawadhi, head of the Health Promotion and Education Section at the DHA, emphasised the importance of equipping individuals with skills to provide initial support. “Equipping individuals with the skills to provide initial support can make a significant difference in someone’s journey toward recovery,” she stated.

Magda Snowden, a Mental Health First Aider, elaborated on what Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) entails. “MHFA is an international evidence-based training program designed to be the mental health equivalent of physical first-aid training,” she explained. The training aims to improve Mental Health Literacy, enabling individuals to identify and assist those experiencing mental health challenges, such as panic attacks or depression.

Magda Snowden Snowden highlighted the core principles of MHFA: “The goal is to provide support until professional help can be accessed. This training equips individuals with the practical skills needed to respond effectively to mental health crises.” She stressed its importance for both healthcare professionals and the wider community, noting that it empowers individuals to recognise mental health issues early and intervene before they escalate. Furthermore, she pointed out that Mental Health First Aiders have specific responsibilities, including recognising signs of mental health challenges and creating a safe space for individuals to express their struggles. This proactive support can significantly prevent mental health issues from worsening, ultimately fostering a more compassionate workplace culture. In line with this vision, Dr Yehia outlined several initiatives under the Mental Wealth Strategy. “Alongside promoting self-help apps, we will implement a range of other initiatives, including doubling our mental health specialists and utilising AI-enabled screening,” she noted. Additionally, she emphasised tailored mental health awareness campaigns and community-based screening to foster a supportive environment. Both experts stressed the necessity of collaboration among various sectors to tackle mental health challenges. “Mental health transcends healthcare; it requires the involvement of the entire community,” Dr Alawadhi emphasised, calling on stakeholders from various fields to join in shaping a comprehensive mental health agenda. ALSO READ: Dubai: Mental health experts to double, psychiatric bed capacity to rise by 46% in 5 years