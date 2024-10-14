Dubai to launch 6 smart stations with free internet access, phone charging port

Photos: supplied

Imagine a station where you can charge your phone, access free internet, park your bicycle, fill its tyres with air —all in one place.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the concept of smart stations at Gitex, aiming to enhance public amenities across the emirate.

It is set to deploy six innovative smart stations, strategically located throughout Dubai. These stations will feature smart screens offering a range of services designed for the modern commuter.

Arthur van de Poll, CEO of NextGenInfra, who is responsible for the manufacturing and AI setup, emphasised the multi-functionality of these stations: “In addition to their basic services, we have created an interactive screen powered by an intelligent edge platform. This functions like an app store, allowing the RTA and third-party developers to list applications. The RTA utilizes this for digital timetables and real-time assistance, making it an invaluable tool for citizens.”

He added: “from a safety perspective, these stations are equipped with emergency buttons that connect users directly to the police or control stations during emergencies. This platform is designed to serve the public effectively.”

In addition to this, Van de Poll suggested, “imagine a campaign where every 10,000 selfies taken at the station could earn users a Dh50 top-up on their cards or discounts at cinemas. This engagement mechanism is key to creating a vibrant public space.”

Arthur van de Poll The initial rollout will begin in Al Barsha, with plans for expansion to additional locations as the program evolves. "Currently, we have four applications ready, but the potential is limitless," Van de Poll noted. "The idea is to make information accessible on-the-go. If you're on a bike or waiting for a bus, you can easily transfer content from the screen to your phone with a simple swipe."