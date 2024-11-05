Dubai to increase sewage fees for the first time in 10 years

Dubai Municipality approved revised sewage system fee structure, which will be implemented in stages over the next three years, the authority announced on Tuesday.

In its first fee update in 10 years, the city municipality said that the increase would apply to existing accounts, including sewage collection fees within areas overseen by the Municipality.

The aim of this increase is to promote water conservation in the emirate and contribute to fostering sustainable practices, preserving water resources, and creating a future-ready urban infrastructure that can meet the growing needs of Dubai residents and visitors. The new fees are aligned with the goal of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to address the needs of the emirate’s rapidly growing population.

The sewerage tariffs for residents and businesses will be gradually increased over the next three years.

New tariff:

1.5 fils per gallon starting 2025

2 fils per gallon starting 2026

2.8 fils per gallon starting 2027