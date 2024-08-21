Dubai to host world's most expensive bodybuilding championship

The country's commitment in responding to the needs of the Palestinian people was highlighted in its celebration of World Humanitarian Day
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will host the second edition of the Binous Classic Bodybuilding Championship, which includes sports competitions and an exhibition, on September 7th and 8th.
A total of 700 male and female players will compete for cash prizes amounting to Dh1.2 million, the highest prize value for a championship in its category in the world.
The Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation announced the details of the two-day event at a press conference held at Dubai Sports Council today in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Federation; Saeed Hareb the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; and Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Abdullah Al Sharqi said, ''Binous Classic Championship is one of the most important championships supervised by the Federation, especially since the Binous Gym is a strategic partner of the Federation.''
This landmark event aims to bring together athletes, sports enthusiasts, and spectators from around the world to showcase their skills, passion, and sportsmanship.
The country's commitment in responding to the needs of the Palestinian people was highlighted in its celebration of World Humanitarian Day
The race will see competitors try to navigate through a sequence of gates, avoiding obstacles, using onboard sensors and computational power
The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
The young expat discovered that many wrongly view cigarette butts as 'biodegradable and harmless'
Any case involving Dh50,000 or less will now be directly resolved by Mohre and does not require to be referred to the court
Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work