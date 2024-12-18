Dubai to conduct social survey of labourers' living conditions, resident families, Emirati households

Authorities in Dubai will conduct a social survey to understand the living conditions of Emirati households, resident families, collective households, and labour accommodations.

The survey seeks to provide “comprehensive data that accurately reflects the social realities within the emirate”.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment will carry out the survey through field visits and personal interviews. It targets a sample size of 5,100 families across Dubai. The data collection process will run from December 17, 2024, to March 4, 2025.

The survey aims to establish a “robust database” on the social landscape, guiding the development of strategies, programmes, and policies.

Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO of the Social Development Sector at the CDA, said: "The Dubai Social Survey represents a significant step in enhancing our understanding of social realities and accurately identifying the needs of our society.”

This will mark the eighth social survey to be carried out in Dubai. "Previous social surveys have demonstrated their crucial role in guiding community development efforts. Their findings have shaped social programmes, initiatives, and policies that align with community aspirations and our strategic goals. With this survey, we aim to evaluate the impact of digital transformation on quality of life and provide actionable insights to support the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which focuses on enhancing happiness and well-being for all segments of society." Afaf Buosaiba, CEO of the Data & Statistics Operations Sector at the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, urged families to participate actively and provide accurate, comprehensive responses to the questions. “We assure participants that all collected data will be used strictly for evaluation and development purposes, adhering to the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality as mandated by applicable laws and regulations." ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi: Now, residents can give feedback on air quality and noise pollution UAE: 75% of 8-year-olds make online payments on their own, study shows