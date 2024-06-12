Dubai: Thousands expected to celebrate yoga at June 22 event; registration now open

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Registration for the 10th International Day of Yoga that is being organised by the Indian Consulate is now open.
The Indian mission in Dubai is set to welcome around 4,000 people who will be gathering for a rejuvenating session at the iconic World Trade Centre on Saturday, June 22 from 5pm to 7pm.
Consul General Satish Sivan launched the International Day of Yoga website and registration page on Wednesday during a curtain raiser event held at the Consulate.
People who wish to participate can scan the QR code to register or log onto the website.
Inviting community members and shedding light on how the traditional system of Yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world, the envoy highlighted that this commemoration is an occasion to focus on holistic health.
This year, the Consulate would be celebrating the IDY with the participation of around 1000 residents of different nationalities residing in the northern Emirates as well.
Responding to a question from Khaleej Times, Consul General Satish Sivan said, “I hope the whole of Dubai can come in but the venue has a capacity of 4,000 people so we expect that number. Our website is now open.”
Shedding light on the arrangements, the Consul General urged people to register ahead of the D-Day.
“Anybody who wants to participate must register. I would strongly encourage registration because it also asks for details, about your T-shirt size for example. We will be handing out the T-shirts at the venue.”
“This way, people can get a proper-sized T-shirt for themselves. Registration will also facilitate getting entry. We have provision for yoga mats as well. Also, registration will help in securing a reserved space. So, all these can be taken care of if registration is completed."
