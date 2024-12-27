Dubai: This café provides life skills training for people of determination

KT photos: Zenifer Khaleel

In a heartwarming celebration last month, Mawaheb Art Café officially unveiled its rebranding and renovation, marking a significant milestone in its journey as an inclusive space where art, community, and culinary excellence come together.

Founded in 2015 in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, Mawaheb began as a small coffee shop with just five tables. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant venue that empowers people of determination through workshops and life skills training. Now located in Al Quoz, the café's new identity reflects its mission to be a hub for social connection and artistic expression.

At the core of Mawaheb's philosophy is its dedication to creating a vibrant community where the love of food and art bring people together. The café offers a gallery-like experience, showcasing artwork by its student artists—individuals of determination whose creative pieces adorn its walls. The recent relaunch event revealed Mawaheeb's latest art collection, Landscape, which took over six months to complete.

“This space is more than a café. It’s a place where we empower creativity, forge connections, and prove that inclusivity can change the world. Our youngest student is 17 and our oldest is 68 — we welcome everybody with open arms,” founder Wemmy De Waal told Khaleej Times.

Wemmy De Waal

A place of creativity and growth

For 35-year-old Nitin Bablani, Mawaheb has been more than just an art studio—it has become a place of self-discovery, creativity, and growth. A student since the café’s inception, Nitin was thrilled to showcase his latest vibrant landscape painting, which highlights his love for bold colours.

While Nitin enjoys creating whimsical portraits and funny faces, this time, he embraced the studio’s landscape theme with enthusiasm. His mother, Renu, emphasised how much the centre means to him. “Mawaheb keeps him active and focused, and he looks forward to it every morning." she said.

Nitin Bablani

“The staff and volunteers are amazing,” added Nitin’s father, Ashok. “Apart from art, they teach yoga, dance, and life skills, all of which have helped him evolve as a person.”

Nitin’s week is a balance of creativity and professional responsibility. He spends four days a week at Mawaheb and one day working at the Dusit Thani Hotel—where he has proudly held a position for the past 16 years.

Namrata Pagarani, 33, a student of Mawaheb for the past 10 years draws inspiration from iconic figures such as Picasso and Frida Kahlo for her paintings. Her painting was a night time seascape which showed her deep love for nature.

Namrata

Beyond the canvas, Mawaheb offered Namrata a sense of community. “I like meeting my friends, dancing, singing, and chilling out doing yoga. I can be myself here,” she explained.

Namrata's painting

Volunteer artist Najat Alshejni praised the students for their creativity, noting, “The students here have amazed me with their unlimited creativity. Each one has his or her own unique technique, and they have given me far more than I could ever offer them.”

Clizia Zepparelli, an art teacher at Mawaheb, shared how she uses various techniques and mediums to teach the students. "We’ve explored different art movements like pop art, romanticism, and realism, and studied the works of artists such as Da Vinci and Warhol. They have amazed me with their creativity.” she said . “When we gave them the landscape theme, we wanted to gauge how they assess the world around them. And I would say they have come out with flying colours literally.”

Happiness, the café manager, spoke of how working at Mawaheb has given her purpose. “Mawaheb is a magical place. It hardly feels like a job—it’s an adventure where I meet creative people and learn something new every day.”