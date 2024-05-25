Dubai: Smart Police Station branch to be temporarily closed

File Photo

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 5:58 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:08 PM

The Smart Police Station (SPS) in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) will be temporarily closed, authorities announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, authorities asked customers to visit branches in other locations in the emirate.

Smart Police Stations are the world's only unmanned police stations where people can file a complaint, or obtain various services without the physical presence of a police officer.

The Smart Police Station (SPS) offers services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.