Dubai taxi fares to start at Dh20 in some areas on New Year's Eve

The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
Taxis in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled will have a flag down rate set at Dh20, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
Dynamic fares - up to two times the original prices - will be applicable on Hala Taxi services during the New Year's Eve night. These fares will be in place from 6pm on Sunday, December 31, to 6am the following day at the fireworks locations.
The normal minimum taxi fare or flag down rate in Dubai is Dh12 with additional Dh1.97 per km.
ALSO READ:
The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
A UN report Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to 'end unlawful killings'
1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to bring together 7,000 participants
For pupils to have the right amount of focus and energy in the classroom they must return to their regular school routine, medical experts have highlighted
There are many benefits not just for road users but also students as well as parents
spoke to three individuals with different perspectives to learn what they would do if they won this life-altering amount
Authorities also responded to 51 traffic accidents
They are not just about making people rich but also contribute to benefiting the community and help the environment