Dubai taxi fares to start at Dh20 in some areas on New Year's Eve

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 3:32 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 3:39 PM

Taxis in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled will have a flag down rate set at Dh20, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

Dynamic fares - up to two times the original prices - will be applicable on Hala Taxi services during the New Year's Eve night. These fares will be in place from 6pm on Sunday, December 31, to 6am the following day at the fireworks locations.

The normal minimum taxi fare or flag down rate in Dubai is Dh12 with additional Dh1.97 per km.

ALSO READ: