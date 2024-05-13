Dubai: Taking the abra or ferry? Timings to change according to season, passenger demand

File Photo

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 7:33 PM

Trip timetables for water transport will be planned according to passenger demand, under the initiative that Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently started implementing.

The initiative targets ferry, abra, water taxi — all operated marine transport services and lines in Dubai.

The timing and frequency of marine transport services will be adjusted according to the change in passenger numbers and occupancy rate throughout the year, under this 'seasonal network' operational schedule.

The schedules are updated in coordination with the Business Development and Planning Department.

RTA embarked on this summer plan by using big data which provides access to all information related to marine transport services, such as passenger numbers, revenues, and detailed occupancy rates.

Predictive analysis is used to study and analyse the network data, in addition to predicting the impact that changes, flexible operating schedules and journey frequency would have on passenger numbers, occupancy rates, revenues, and ridership.

The initiative was developed to ensure the sustainability of services, meet customer needs, and improve the occupancy rate of marine transport while reducing operational expenses.

