Dubai: Fine dining for as little as Dh95? Summer restaurant week to turn city into food haven

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 5:02 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 2:06 PM

Dubai has transformed into a food lover’s haven as the Summer Restaurant Week kicked off on Friday.

For food lovers, it is a chance to indulge in gourmet meals on a budget. With two-course lunch menus starting at just Dh95 and kids menus at a pocket friendly Dh35, this is the best time to try out all those restaurants you have been wanting to.

The award-winning Bull and Bear restaurant in DIFC is offering a three-course menu at Dh250 per person. For Sajna A., it was the perfect opportunity to try out the restaurant she has been eyeing for several months.

“I live in the area, and I have always wanted to check out the restaurant because I have heard such good things about it from my friends,” she said. “So, when I heard of the summer restaurant week, I called my daughter, and we had a bit of a mom and daughter date night. They have most of their signature dishes on the menu, so I was very happy to sample them. I think my favourite was the Waldorf Salad. The view of Downtown Dubai was also amazing.”

Good turnout

With over 60 participating restaurants — many of which are Michelin recognised — the summer restaurant week is part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) and will run until August 27.

Many restaurants have seen an uptick in visitors during the first weekend. “Our exclusive offering has seen an enthusiastic response from Dubai foodies this past weekend, with reservations secured over the week as well,” said Thomas Combescot, Deputy General Manager, Caesars Palace Dubai. “We are excited for the week ahead and look forward to creating a deliciously memorable dining experiences for our guests.”

Their restaurant Venu Ristorante is offering a 2-course lunch at Dh95 and 3-course dinner at Dh150.

A spokesperson from Passion Food and Beverage agreed that they had also an increase in the number of guests. “The weekend was good,” he said. “People were quite aware about the restaurant week and specially came to try out the menus.”

The hospitality group has three restaurants participating in the campaign — Maison De Curry, Aamara and Carnival by Tresind.

Other restaurant representatives said that they had seen an influx of new customers.

One that did not wish to be identified said that restaurant week was a way of getting the word out about their eateries. “Sometimes, we give dishes at cost price,” said A.A., the general manager of a popular restaurant. “However, we see a lot of new customers coming out to try our food. At least half of them then turn into repeat customers. So, participating in such a campaign is always beneficial for us.”

At the popular restaurant BB Social Dining in DIFC, there were more than 50 guests opting for the restaurant week menu during the weekend. According to Tara Sillery, head of PR for the group, this was quite an encouraging start. “We are hoping that we will get more footfall during the week and can draw in some new customers to try out our menu,” she said.

ALSO READ: