Dubai: Summer camp in Burj Khalifa? Now, children can explore At the Top!

As temperatures soar, are you looking for fun indoor destinations for your children? Summer camps are a popular feature in Dubai, with parents trying to keep their children entertained as well as educated.
Now, children can register for summer camps in Dubai Mall, including a tour of level 124 in Burj Khalifa! The timings are from 9am to 3pm on Monday to Thursday, running between July 1 till August 29, and covering 6 attractions in Dubai's largest mall.
Cost
The children will get a daily meal (lunch) during the course of the camp (if the food and beverage package is selected), and a certificate of completion after.
Parents must drop their kids at Kidzania between 9.15am to 9.30am and pick them up from Kidzania at 3pm. The children will be taken care of by a dedicated team.
Children aged 7 to 14 years can attend. Kids aged between 3 and 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Fees will apply – Dh399 including food, and Dh299 without food.
