Dubai students use broken laptops, plastic bottles to create giant elephant, eagle

KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Students as young as six years old showcased their creativity and teamwork by creating giant animal sculptures made entirely from recyclable materials as part of the Largest 3D Sustainable Model Competition at Dubai Safari Park on Thursday.

Twenty-six local schools and 500 students participated in this ongoing initiative to promote sustainability, demonstrating a collective commitment to environmental awareness.

Second-grade students from Dubai Schools Al Barsha dedicated two weeks to their project, collecting bottles from home and the school yard to create a giant elephant made of bottles. “We chose the elephant because it’s a huge animal that we all love. It’s also endangered, and we wanted to show how important it is to protect it,” said one of the youngsters. Another classmate, Omar, added, “We had so much fun doing it together. It felt like a big adventure!”

The competition aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues while encouraging creativity among the younger generation. Schools were tasked with building the largest animal sculpture using only recyclable materials, fostering a spirit of innovation and teamwork. This initiative not only highlighted the artistic talents of the students but also their ability to think critically about sustainability.

On the other hand, students from Dubai National School Al Barsha tackled their project in just four days. “We used materials that the school didn’t want anymore, like broken laptops and other items,” shared one of the grade 5 students. The sculpture they created, an eagle, symbolised strength and resilience, reflecting the UAE's aspirations for the future.

NA311024-DUBAI SAFARIStudents from Dubai national school- Al Barsha with their project, during the Dubai Safari Park's Largest 3D Sustainable Model Competition Award Ceremony on 31st October 2024.Photo: Rahul Gajjar

“We wanted to show how strong the eagle is and how it represents the UAE,” said Ahmed. The students creatively repurposed old electronics, including keyboards and TV parts, demonstrating that discarded items can gain new life through art. “It was amazing to see how we could turn trash into something beautiful,” they added.

The Philippine School in Dubai also made a significant impact with their project. A diverse team of students collaborated to create a large falcon from bottles, bottle caps, newspapers, and plastic spoons, which were creatively painted using coffee. “The most challenging part was collecting the materials and then assembling everything together,” said Gabriel Ricardo De Vera, one of the team members.

“Sometimes we didn’t have enough, so we had to be really creative.” Another student, Sofiel Rose Flores, remarked, “Working together was the best part. We cheered each other on every day!” Their collective efforts earned them third place in the competition, highlighting the importance of teamwork and perseverance. KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, expressed pride in the initiative, stating, “We at Dubai Municipality and Dubai Safari Park are committed to being a sustainable environmental tourist destination. This competition spreads environmental awareness and instils a spirit of learning among students.” He emphasised the event's significance, noting, “What we have seen today indicates a great awareness among students. It’s encouraging to see such enthusiasm for sustainability and creativity.” Al Zarouni added, “This event is not just about competition; it’s about nurturing a generation that cares for our planet.” ALSO READ: Want to be a junior wildlife ranger? Dubai Safari Park introduces Dh550 pass for kids