Dubai: Students, teachers walk to celebrate inclusion, diversity

Hundreds of students and teachers started their Friday morning by participating in a ‘Walk for Inclusivity’.

The event, hosted by the Gems Legacy School, was meant to celebrate and promote inclusion and diversity as well as put a spotlight on the importance of leading healthy lifestyles.

The three-kilometre walk also aimed at enhancing the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, including those of determination within the school and the wider local community.

For Mukesh Khurana, a businessman, the walk was very special. He came along with his twin children who are grade 4 students. “Aryan has special needs and he needs to be involved in activities. The brother-sister duo walked together to support the cause,” said Khurana.

Aryan shared his excitement about the event saying: “I love walking with my friends and teachers. It makes me feel happy and included."

"Everyone is so nice, and I feel like I am a part of something important. Walking together shows that we can all be friends no matter who we are,” added the nine-year-old, smiling brightly.

The ‘Walk for Inclusivity' event was more than just a walkathon; it was a celebration of diversity and a commitment to building a supportive, health-conscious community.

“This event encourages and supports all students, particularly those of determination and differently abled individuals, in leading healthy and active lives,” said Aya Attia El Shazly, Arabic coordinator at the school.

“We have been hearing and reading about mental health, which is extremely important. This event is not only to take care of our physical health but also our mental health. The parents, children, and teachers were all very excited to walk. With this walk, I want to continue walking every day, as it is physically healthy and keeps your stress levels down,” added El Shazly.

Following the walk, participants gathered to listen to key messages delivered by fitness influencers and motivational speakers.

Fitness influencer Sujith Koshy Varghese was delighted to spend time with children and motivated them to why such walks are necessary.

“The walk embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, disability, medical condition, or other needs. It's about providing equal access and opportunities while eliminating discrimination and intolerance,” said the 34-year-old.

“I believe events like the 'Walk for Inclusivity' are vital. They not only promote physical health but also build a sense of community and support mental well-being. Walking every day can transform your life, reduce stress and enhance overall fitness.”