Dubai students pack 9,000 school kits for low-income families

The dispensers use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water
More than 3000 students from Dubai schools came together to pack school kits for children from low-income families in the UAE. The second phase of the Dubai Cares’ Students For Students initiative saw volunteers pack 9,000 school kits for their peers.
These school kits will be distributed by Dubai Cares to various charity schools and organisations in the UAE, which will then deliver them to students before the new academic year begins. The beneficiary entities include Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Hemaya Schools, and National Charity Schools.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to Hassan Sawalmeh from the National Charity Schools, the initiative holds deep meaning for students from low-income families. “It brings joy and happiness to their hearts and makes them feel that they are not alone in facing life's challenges,” he said. “For volunteers, this initiative is equally important as it fosters a sense of purpose and community, allowing them to develop valuable skills and gain respect and recognition. We are grateful to Dubai Cares for leading this initiative and look forward to participating in more activities that promote humanitarian values and support the community."
A total of 3,573 student volunteers, as well as teachers, parents, and family members volunteered to support the education of underprivileged children.
Arianna Abraham, a student at Jumeirah College, was one of the volunteers. “We had such a great time with the school packing activity,” she said. “It was amazing to see students of all age groups working together to make this initiative truly special. Some even made handwritten postcards, and everyone ensured the bags were packed to perfection with the utmost care. Supporting local charities is so important because they address the needs of our community here in the UAE. I hope these backpacks are a nice surprise for them in the new school year.”
In the first phase of the initiative, students from various schools in Dubai organised several events including spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds. These culminated in raising over Dh700,000, which Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), used to get essential school supplies, including school bags and stationery.
According to Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, the organisation was deeply impressed by the spirit demonstrated by the community across the 14 participating schools. “The dedication and hard work of the students, teachers, and parents have been truly inspiring,” he said. “Their efforts will significantly impact the lives of many children, ensuring they have the necessary tools for a successful academic year.
He also said feedback about the initiative has been very promising. “It meaningfully involves the students in making a positive impact. We thank all the participating schools and students for their remarkable efforts and unwavering support and look forward to the participation of more schools in the coming year.”
Leanne Fridd, the principal of Safa Community School, one of the participants at the event, said she was “very proud” of her students.
“[They] have shown exemplary leadership skills, leading our spring fair back in February to raise over Dh 80,000. Our students were incredible at packing over 1,000 school kits,” she said. “We can’t wait to see the recipients’ faces when they receive their kits in the new academic year. A very big thank you to Dubai Cares for driving this initiative and for allowing us to be involved; their organisation has been incredible, and we look forward to working with them in the future," she added.
ALSO READ:
The dispensers use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water
The Islamic scholar was named Dubai Quran Award's Islamic personality of the year in 2016 at the age of 96
The satellite is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket
On Saturday, July 13, Donald Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old as he campaigned at a rally in Pennsylvania
The US will face Australia today in the Basketball Showcase, at Yas Island's Etihad Arena
Sheikh Mohammed was the first defence minister and held post since the unification of the Emirates in 1971
Kabir Joshi advised brokers and young entrepreneurs that the only way to grow is to have focus and perseverance in their careers and businesses
For only Dh400, children can enjoy these exciting adventures for ten days