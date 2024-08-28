Dubai: Student killed in rollover accident was just 7

The special occasion is marked every year on August 28
The student killed in an accident on Hatta-Lahbab road on Tuesday was just 7 years old, his uncle has told Khaleej Times. The Grade 2 student at a Dubai school was one of 12 passengers crammed into the vehicle, which swerved and crashed into an iron barrier and overturned.
His uncle described him as sweet and caring and said the family was still unclear on how the accident occurred.
“We are still not sure what happened,” said Bangladeshi national Tawheed. “The vehicle was a rented car and the children were being brought home from school. We were told the driver is in jail.”
He said the boy’s younger brother was also in the car. “He was admitted to hospital and has been discharged today,” he said. “He is six years old. They also have a younger sister who is not old enough to go to school.”
In a press release, Dubai Police said the initial investigations suggest the accident was caused by speeding, negligence and lack of attention on the driver's part. “This led to the driver losing control over the vehicle … One of the students died, while the injured students were transferred to hospital for treatment,” said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting commandant assistant for Operations Affairs. The police described the nature of injuries as mild to moderate.
Towheed said the family does not know the other students who were in the car. “Most of the others were Indians and we didn’t know them,” he said. “Right now, our focus is on getting my nephew’s body back to Bangladesh. Today we went about doing all the required cancellations. Some more paperwork is remaining so it might take another two days or so.”
