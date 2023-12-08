Dubai: Stollen cake with 4,700 eggs returns to Mall of Emirates; proceeds to go to Gaza relief

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 7:19 PM

Get ready to indulge your taste buds and contribute to a great cause at the Annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale, hosted at the Mall of the Emirates.

In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family event is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store on Sunday with the festivities kicking off at 10 am.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of chef has been hard at work, utilising an impressive array of ingredients – over 4,700 eggs, 950 kilograms of flour, 550 kilograms of raisins, 102 kilograms of Marzipan, 340 kilograms of lemon zest, 340 kilograms of zested orange, 550 kilograms of cranberries, and 520 kilograms of sliced almond. The result? A decadent and traditional Stollen cake that promises to tantalise your taste buds.

Priced at Dh100 for a whole loaf (measuring a generous 60cm) and Dh50 for a half, these delectable Stollen creations aren't just a treat for your palate – they're a means of giving back to the community. All proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to the Emirates Red Crescent’s national relief campaign, ‘Tarahum for Gaza’.

For the uninitiated, Stollen cake traces its roots back to 15th-century Dresden, Germany, where it emerged as a symbol of festive abundance and goodwill during the Christmas season.

Originally crafted with simple ingredients like flour, water, and oats, Stollen has evolved into a culinary masterpiece over the centuries. Its distinctive shape, often resembling a swaddled baby, symbolizes the baby Jesus and is a nod to the religious origins of the cake. Marzipan, dried fruits, and nuts were later incorporated to enhance its flavour.

