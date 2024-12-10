Dubai: Spend Dh1,500 on jewellery and win Dh1.5 million in gold prizes this shopping festival

More than 85 leading jewellery brands and 275 retail outlets will be part of the promotion
Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) on Tuesday announced a whopping Dh1.5 million in gold prizes as part of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
During the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, customers who spend Dh1,500 or more on jewellery at participating outlets can win their share of Dh1.5 million in gold.
Each week, 1kg of gold will be awarded in raffle draws, with 20 winners receiving 1/4kg each. Weekly draws are scheduled on December 13, 20, 27, and January 3 and 12, 2025.
In addition, shoppers will be offered up to 50 per cent off on select diamond and pearl jewellery, reduced making charges between 1-5 per cent on select gold collections, with zero deductions on old gold exchanges, and special gifts with select purchases.
More than 85 leading jewellery brands and 275 retail jewellery outlets will be part of the promotion. In addition to the grand prizes, they will be offering irresistible deals across its participating outlets.
Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group, said: "As we celebrate this milestone edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, it reflects our unwavering vision to position Dubai as the global capital of gold and jewellery. Over the years, DJG has played a pivotal role in revolutionising the retail sector, fostering innovation, and creating unique customer experiences. This promotion is yet another testament to our commitment to serve our community and give our partners immense value."
